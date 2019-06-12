'I respect' Hurriyat leaders but they have suffered for 'wrong reasons': Governor

June 12, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said that he respects Hurriyat leaders, but they have suffered for wrong reasons.

Addressing a press conference here, Malik said Kashmiris are being misled and have been given false hopes over the years.

“I respect Hurriyat people. They are old. But they have suffered for wrong reasons. The fact is Kashmiri people are never been told truth. They have always been misled in the name of Azadi, Autonomy,” Malik said while adressing reporters at SKICC here.

He said youth in Kashmir have been indoctrinated to fight in the name of ‘Allah’ to achieve heaven.

“This is not Islam. I am not a Muslim but I know Islam better than many Muslims. You can’t achieve heaven by violence,” he said.

“You can’t make India kneel by violence.”

Malik said peaceful dialogue is the only way forward to achieve peace in the Valley.

“I appeal militants to shun the gun and come and talk to me. Narendra Modi led BJP is all ears for them,” he said.

(File picture)