I-league in sight, Govt comes up with national standard facilities in 6 weeks

Hosting I-league is a challenge and opportunity for JK: Secy YSS
Hosting I-league is a challenge and opportunity for JK: Secy YSS
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 01:
As the TRC Football stadium is all set to host the I-League tournament, the highest division of league football in India, Secretary Youth Service and Sports Sarmad Hafeez complimented the executing agencies for coming up with national standard facilities in the six weeks.
He said that to come up with the national level facilities in short period was a challenge and opportunity as well.
“I am satisfied that the executing agency, J&K Police Housing Corporation, which has really worked hard to accomplish the task. This will open up many opportunities for our youth. Watching the home team Real Kashmir play against the best clubs of the country will inspire aspiring footballers of the State to make it big in the football game,” he said.
He added that the challenge opened up a window for the regular matches in the Kashmir and will act as a platform for the much needed exposure to the local footballers.
Football I-League is being organized by National Football Federation in association with JK State Sports Council. Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) would be playing its 10 matches against other renowned Football teams of the country starting with match against Churchill Brothers Goa on 6th of November.
Secretary had a detailed tour of all the facilities in the stadium including changing rooms for players, broadcasting room, Press gallery, dressing room, shower facilities, washrooms, seating arrangements and public toilets.
It is pertinent to mention that for the first time in the history of J&K, all the matches would be telecast by Star Sports Channel live. He also inspected camera towers besides directed for fixing scoreboards at a suitable place.
He also directed the officers to ensure suitable seating arrangements for spectators at their designated places. The stadium has a capacity of 8000 spectators and an adequate car parking facility.
He also impressed upon the officers to ensure beautification and maintenance of the stadium on regular basis.
Later he interacted with the footballers practicing on the field. They thanked the Secretary YSS for coming up with a facility that will go a long way in honing their football playing skills.
During the visit, officials of Youth Service and Sports, officials of Police Housing Corporation, Manager TRC Ground Hilal Ahmed, Executive Officer Football Majid Yousuf Dar and others also accompanied the Secretary.