I-league Football matches from Nov 6

Div Com reviews arrangements
Rising Kashmir newsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 02:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday convened a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of I-League Football matches to be played at TRC Synthetic Turf Stadium from November 06, 2018.
It was informed that such type of football league is being held in the J&K state for the first time in which a local club namely Real Kashmir Football Club has qualified in the league for the first time.
A total of 10 home matches are to be played by Real Kashmir Football Club against top clubs of the country.
The event is being organized by National Football Federation in association with JK State Sports Council. High numbers of visitors are expected to witness the matches. The total seating capacity at the venue is 5000. Star Sports HD channel will telecast all matches live for the outside and abroad audience.
During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner directed Traffic department to create adequate parking slots around the TRC area. JKSRTC will provide three buses for the players.
Div Com directed Health department to ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical team with three critical care ambulances which would remain available at the venue.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation was asked to conduct cleanliness drive at the stadium. While as PDD department was directed for ensuring uninterrupted power supply besides arranging a gen set for emergency purpose, while as PHE department was told to provide additional water tankers at the venue on all match days.
The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar will provide magistracy at the venue and he will also inspect the stadium along with the concerned officers to inspect on-spot arrangements are put in place.
The Divisional Commissioner asked all the concerned departments to coordinate effectively for making the tournament big success.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, AGM JKSRTC, Joint Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Fire & Emergency, Deputy Director Health Services, Superintending Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, Senior Manager JK Sports Council, ASP Traffic, Assistant Commissioner, Representatives of J&K Football Association and other concerned officers.