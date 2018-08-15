I-Day: Security beefed up in Jammu

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
Tight security arrangements have been put in place across Jammu division to ensure a peaceful and violence free Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.
Security has been strengthened at all vital installations, including government buildings and religious places, to maintain a tight vigil, they said.
Reports of stringent security arrangements were also received from all district headquarters and major towns in the division.
Continuous and random frisking of vehicles is going on as part of the security plan across the division, the officials said.
"Cooperation from civilians travelling in any vehicle will not only lead to completion of frisking process of vehicles in shortest possible time but will also strengthen the relations between civilians and the force personnel who are standing on the roads to perform their duties," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Yougal Manhas.
He expressed displeasure over a couple of incidents across the district in which some people misbehaved with policemen and paramilitary personnel deployed on check-points.
"An action will also be initiated against such persons who create nuisance on check-points," the officer said in an advisory issued here.
The SSP said the security measures have been taken for the safety of the people and to ensure a peaceful Independence Day, requesting people to inform police and security forces in case they see any suspicious person or object.
Last week, an alleged Al-Qaida linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind millitant was arrested here with eight hand grenades.
Following the arrest of Irfan Hussain Wani from Gandhi Nagar locality on August 5, the security arrangements were reviewed again and further tightened, a senior police official said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railways, S S Biloria said round-the-clock vigil is being maintained given the heavy rush of people at the railway stations.
"All the tracks and railway platforms are under tight surveillance, while quick reaction teams have also been deployed to meet any eventuality," he said.