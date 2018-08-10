I-Day arrangements reviewed in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan on Thursday visited Arazi Sports Stadium to get the first-hand appraisal of the arrangements being made for the Independence Day Celebration.
According to an official, ADDC Pankaj Magotra, ADC T R Shastri, PO ICDS Jyoti Salathia, PO IWMP Dr Sunil Sharma besides ACR Wasim Raja, ASP Adil Raja and other senior functionaries of the concerned departments accompanied the DC.
The DC asked for adequate deployment to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the venue and surrounding areas. The Traffic department was directed to identify spots for parking of vehicles of the visitors.
The DC directed the concerned authorities to facelift the area where National Flag will be unfurled. The DC took stock of the seating arrangement, sanitation and illumination of buildings on the National Day, barricading, installation of public address system, transportation for school kids and deployment of Fire tenders. She also assessed the arrangements put in place by PDD, PHE, PWD, Health department for smooth conduct of the national event.
The DC directed PHE and PDD to ensure availability of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply on the National Day as well as on all rehearsal days. The Health department was asked to deploy team of doctors, ambulance and medicines at the venue.
The DC also directed the Municipal committee to intensify sanitation drive in the city ahead of the National Day. She asked the concerned officials to ensure maximum participation of school children, the official added.