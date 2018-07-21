I-Day arrangements reviewed in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Parsanna Ramaswamy G. on Friday reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations here today at a meeting of the concerned departments.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by ADDC Ramesh Chander, ADC Babu Ram, ACR Harbans Lal, Commandant Army, Commandant CRPF, ACD, DYSP DAR, DTO, DPO, CEO, CMO, PDD&PWD Engineers DYSSO, DFOs besides other district and sectoral officers.
The meeting decided that the main function will be held at Sports stadium where the VIP shall unfurl the National Flag and take salute from the March Past contingents drawn from belt forces and school students.
Various committees were constituted by the Deputy Commissioner for monitoring necessary arrangements for the celebrations. He exhorted upon the concerned agencies to ensure that the arrangements are put in place well in time for smooth conduct of the Day, the official said.
As per the past practice, the Day will start with the playing of Shehnai Vadan by Information Department.
After the flag hoisting and parade ceremony, cultural items on the theme of National Integration and national themes would be presented by the students of the government and private schools, the official said.
The DDC directed the officers to put in sincere efforts for making arrangements well in advance. He further discussed in detail the arrangements related to barricading, seating, sanitation, security, traffic regulation, power, water and deployment of fire tenders etc.
The DDC directed PHE and PDD to ensure availability of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply on the National Day as well as on all the rehearsal days. The Health department was asked to make available sufficient number of doctors along with an ambulance and medicines at the venue.
Directions were also passed on to Municipal committee to intensify the sanitation drive in the city and the main venue. The DC directed civic authorities to illuminate the venue and put up temporary toilets for the convenience of the visitors, students and other participants, added the official.