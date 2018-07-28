I-Day arrangements reviewed in Ramban, Bhaderwah

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Friday reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day 2018 celebrations here at meeting of district officers.
SSP Ramban, Mohan Lal, ADDC, Ravinder Sadhu, ADC, Gurvinderjeet Singh, ACR Vevaik Puri, CPO, Uttam Singh, CEO, CMO, CAHO, ALC, Executive Engineers of PHE, PDD, PWD, ACD, Traffic Police, Army Officers, District Youth Services and Sports, Principals of Government Schools and heads of the private educational institutions besides representatives of NGOs were present in the meeting, the official said.
The DDC constituted various committees for organising and monitoring of different arrangements like cultural programme, award committee for identification of meritorious students in different fields. He instructed the committees to work in close coordination for a grand celebration,said the officail.
As per the official, after discussing the arrangements threadbare, it was decided that the main function will be held in the premises of District Police Line Ground, at Chandrog where the VIP would unfurl the National Flag and take salute from the ceremonial parade comprising the contingents from Jammu and Kashmir Police, IRP, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, NCC Cadets and school children.
The DDC asked all the sectoral officers to ensure their active participation to make the celebration a big success.
The arrangements regarding security, seating arrangements, drinking water and electricity supply, barricading, full dress rehearsal, traffic regulation, refreshment for the students after the rehearsal and main function, illumination of government building and offices, medical, sanitation and other emergencies were finalized, the official added.
Meanwhile,the arrangements for the Independence Day 2018 celebration were reveiwed in Bhaderwah at a meeting chaired by ADC Pawan Kumar Parihar.
It was decided that the VIP will unfurl the national flag at 8:55 AM and take salute at the March Past Parade by the contingents of JKAP, NCC and Tiny Platoons from Govt./Private Schools, the official added.
A Cultural programme by the students of various schools will follow the flag hoisting, he said .
The meeting discussed in detail the requirements for security, first aid, sanitation, seating arrangements, power supply, and drinking water at the venue. It was also decided that full dress rehearsal will be held on 13th August 2018 at 10:00 AM, the official added.