I-Day arrangements reviewed in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Friday visited Mini Stadium Parade and inspected the arrangements being made for the Independence Day celebrations.
According to an official, ADDC Suraiya Jabeen, SSP Traffic Joginder Singh, SSP Security Ashok Sharma, ADC Dr Arun Manhas, ACG Sonu Pargal, CMO, CEO, Engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, Principals of various schools, officers from various security agencies of the district and other concerned officials accompanied the DC.
During his visit, the DC took stock of the face lifting of the main venue, rostrum, seating arrangements, power supply, drinking water facility, installation of PAS, barricading of venue, medical aid, availability of critical care ambulance, deployment of fire tenders and sanitation measures.
The DC instructed the SSP Security for adequate deployment to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the venue and surrounding areas. SSP Traffic briefed the DC about the identified parking spots for the national function.
The DC was informed that contingents of JKP, CRPF,SDRF, NCC, students of government and private schools will participate in the march past parade. He directed heads of departments to ensure the participation of the staff at full dress rehearsal and the Independence Day function, the official said.
The DC asked the PWD to prepare the field for the parade and further directed the concerned departments for illumination of Raj Bhawan, Civil Secretariat, IGP office, High Court, Divisional Commissioner’s office, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Bahu Plaza, Kala Kendra, Bridges, Town hall and rotaries along with the main venue. He called for wide publicity of traffic plans for the Independence Day programme as well as on all rehearsal days.
The DC was informed by the Information and Public Relations Department that the Shehnai Vadan will performed on August 15 at various places including Parade, Auqaf Market, MubarakMandi, Town hall, Divisional Commissioner’s office, High Court and City Chowk.
The DC entrusted upon the JMC to ensure cleanliness of the city in view of the forthcoming celebration. He also assessed the arrangements put in place by PDD, PHE, PWD, Health department for smooth conduct of the national event.
The DC asked the departments to coordinate with the district administration for the successful conduct of the national event. He directed the HoDs to monitor the preparedness of activities regarding the Independence Day celebrations.