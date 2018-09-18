I condemn shifting of jail inmates to Jammu

Srinagar :
Jamaat Islami J and K denounces the plan of shifting of thirteen inmates lodged in the district jail, Kehribal Mattan Islamabad to the jails outside the valley and calls it an unwarranted action based on political bias and vengeance having no legal and moral justification. In a statement issued on Monday Chief Spokesperson Jamaat Islami, Adv Zahid Ali said , “ All these inmates are political detainees and are being shifting to outside jails for subjecting to suppression and physical and mental torture which is a blatant violation of the basic rights of prisoners under the international law to which India is also a signatory.” The spokesperson further said that these inmates were boarded in a police bus during the daytime but on strong protests from their close relatives they were again taken inside the Mattan jail to avoid the protest and during the night hours, they are likely to be shifted as scheduled.
Spokesperson further alleged that Kashmiri political detainees are subjected to “inhuman treatment by the jail authorities being mostly from the police department having neither any knowledge of the rights of the prisoners and detainees nor trained thereof.” He said that jails have virtually turned into the interrogation centers and police lock ups losing their basic concept of the correction centers. He accused jail authorities of “maltreating” and “misbehaving” with the jail inmates.
Jamaat Islami J and K appealed the International and local human rights institutions to take strong cognizance of shifting the political prisoners and detainees to the jails outside the valley. Jamaat also demands unconditional release of all these political detainees and shifting of all those detained in the jails outside the valley including the Tihar jail, Delhi to the jails in the valley, particularly the DEM chief Asia Andrabi, her two colleagues Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar , Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Meraj Din Kalwal, Ayaz Akbar, Syed Shakeel Ahmad and his younger brother Shahid Yousuf , Adv. Shahid ul Islam and Zahoor Watali.