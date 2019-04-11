I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for her arrest

April 11, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to BJP’s demand that the PDP president be arrested for allegedly instigating people to defy a ban of civilian traffic movement on Kashmir-Jammu national highway, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said ‘such tactics and threats won’t scare her as she is not made of a wood that burns easily’.

“BJP wants me arrested for instigating Kashmiris to defy a callous ban that prohibits them from using their own roads. But such tactics & threats won’t scare me. They forget I am not made of a wood that burns easily,” Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister of J&K, wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

“An FIR should be registered against Mehbooba Mufti for statements to instigate the public to defy vehicular ban on highway on Wednesdays and Sundays," BJP's J&K spokesperson Sunil Sethi said.

"We demand the arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for instigating public to break law," he added.