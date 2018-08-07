I- Day arrangements finalized in Doda, Bhaderwah

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Simrandeep Singh, on Monday chaired a meeting of the District and Sectoral officers to finalise the arrangements for the smooth and enthusiastic celebration of Independence Day 2018.
According to an official, the ADDC Mohammad Hanief Malik, SSP Mohammad Shabir, Commandant CRPF, Commandant IRP, Commandant 10 RR, ACR, CPO, ACD, CEO, SE PWD (R&B) circle, SE Hydraulic circle, DFO, PO ICDS besides other District and Sectoral Officer and Principals also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, it was decided that the main function will be organized at sports Stadium Doda where the Chief guest would hoist the tri-color and take the salute from the March past contingents of JKP, IRP 5th Bn, CRPF 76 Bn, NCC, FPF and School children, the official said.
He said that it was also revealed that a colourful cultural programme will also be presented by the school children on the occasion. The day will start with the playing of Shahnai Vadan by the Information Department early in the morning.
Other necessary arrangements were also finalized which include Security, Medical Facility, Drinking water facility, un-interrupted Power supply, Sanitation and Seating arrangement etc, the official added.
The DDC asked the officer to put in place all the necessary arrangements well in time and adopt coordinated approach for the smooth and enthusiastic celebration of the national festival.
It was also decided that full dress rehearsal shall be held on August 13, 2018.
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah Pawan Kumar Parihar also finalized arrangements for smooth and enthusiastic celebration of the National Day at a meeting of concerned officers.
The meeting decided that the main function will be organized at the Boys HSS Ground where the chief guest will hoist the flag and take the salute at the march past comprising contingents of CRPF, JKAP, NCC and school children.
It was also decided that a colorful cultural programme will be presented by the school children on the occasion, the official added.