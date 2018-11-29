Hypocrisy: The most visible Kashmiri trait

Kashmiri is not evil by choice but destiny has made Kashmiri a manipulator as it has been its only way to survive
My want for a better education took me away from my birthplace for a good number of years. Out of which some years were spend in Delhi for schooling and few years in England for university. When it was time to return and join my family business, I a Sufi at heart basically expected a love based community as I was always overloaded with stories about Kashmiriyat and Sufism of Kashmir, in my family and by Kashmiri Diaspora that I met across globe.
Personally as well I assumed people to have been more kind, united and helpful to each other on a societal level in the times of external oppression. This perceived internal unity could have made the policies of oppressors more difficult to implement but sadly when I arrived I realized that it was not a great idea to trust anyone for their word or with money.
My observation of the society in Kashmir reminded me of some verses in Quran and I could relate these verses with the people I met in my day to day life. In Quran two traits of hypocrites are mentioned through which they can usually be identified. The first is that a hypocrites’ action and words do not match. Second is that if a hypocrite is trusted with anything, does not return it in the same condition. I found this hypocritical behaviour a norm not a rarity.
I basically realized that everyone looks at each other with suspicion and the society was divided in every possible way. This fragmented and distraught socio-politic milieu is what I would like to bring into notice and discuss through this article.
Hypocrisy and corruption on societal level
Corruption is rampant and traditions have been degraded to just become a source of torture for the weaker. The degradation is vast - from road rage to me first on roads, negligence and rude behaviour with the sick in the hospitals to fake medicines, with government schools having no teachers to sky rocketing book prices, from adulterated milk to bad roads, from dying water bodies to humongous mansions of politicians, from adulteration of Kashmiri pashmina to being responsible for promoting Amritsari shawls, with no time or punctuality in marriages to empty government offices, from lazy labor to cruel bosses, from keeping ego high while keeping understanding and rationality on the side, everyday new inventions of machines in the west compared to new traditions born here every day, from Quran on the tongues but money in the heart, though still claiming to be pure and honest.
Kashmir is a place where a simple and honest person is taken as a stupid and worthless fellow. One has to be a cheat, fraud and a deceptive person to be respected in our society. Money has taken place of love and relationships.
There is no oneness and feeling of unity or togetherness in our society any more. It is all about being selfish and safeguarding self-interests while not giving a damn about the consequences of one's action on society.
Our society is based on taking revenge from each other. We sell stale food and fall sick to find the medical shop selling fake medicine. We do not let our next generation think and evolve on their own and help in getting rid of irrelevant traditions. It is widely observed that the new generation is more honest at work but are not allowed to operate.
This widespread corruption has created a sense of hate and feeling of revenge for each other. It has made people dangerously self centered which is a very big cause for plentiful of mukhbirs in our society. Corruption and rectification of measuring scale of good and evil needs to be done on societal level to stop further degradation of the society.
We Kashmiri who are seekers of freedom should know freedom is a pure concept meant for people who understand dignity and equality for all. God says in Quran, “I do not change the destiny of people till they don't change what is in their hearts.”
Till the time we do not change hate, corruption, greed, materialism and replace it with love, honesty and faith in good, till then we will not be able to achieve our goal. Social forms a base for political. One cannot advocate big political ideologies and be socially regressive in everyday life.
On political level
A Kashmiri is with everyone and yet with no one, he or she follows the ideology that he/she abhors and he/she believes and disbelieves the same individual or system. Be it a Kashmiri common man or politician, there is no ideology or any permanent stand.
Kashmiri stands with anyone who benefits him momentarily and not to Kashmir as a whole. Shifting of parties from one extreme to another is a very common phenomenon.
This political dilemma is the most worrisome as politicians are the shapers of ideologies and makers of policies. Although a similar political temperament is prevalent in larger South Asian region but it is undoubtedly more pronounced in Kashmir.
BakshiSahab
The best example of political deception and betrayal is Ghulam Mohammad Bakshi. Bakshi was the one who injected backstabbing culture and corruption into the blood stream of Kashmiri, so as Kashmiri would forget the meaning of dignified life in return of being richer slaves.
Soon after accession when Sheikh realized, he need to fix his mistakes and tried to resist Indian policies, a strategy was conspired by the Indian government with Bakshi in confidence.
Sheikh was jailed and Bakshi was ready to be the first collaborator from amongst us and the story has not ended till date. When Bakshi was asked what is the voter base of Sheikh Abdullah, his political rival, he replied 40 lakhs, and when he was asked, what was his political base, he said 40 lac again which was a surpriseas the total population of the valley was just 40 lakhs.
Basically Bakshi Saab knew the character of Kashmiri well as he was one himself through his thoughts and actions. Now what is disappointing is that after more than 60 years since this satirical statement, it is still used with lot of pride whenever a fraud deal has to be cracked, without realizing how shameful and morally corrupt such behaviour is.
National Conference
In 1996, the separatist movement was going very strong and there was almost no mainstream party which was ready to participate in elections Indian state was falling weak to represent itself as a democratic country on the international stage.
National Conference at that critical time jumped into elections rather than boycotting it or even negotiating for anything substantial. It came to power with the main point of pushing for autonomy or pre 1953 condition in its manifesto. What it did in return was start a group which unleashed terror like never before in the form of "Ikhwaanis". This group made daily life of people miserable and fearful. And simultaneously on the side-lines NC was busy eroding/destroying everything Article 370 was meant to safeguard. They gave all the power projects away for peanuts to the centre for personal benefits while on the other side continued fooling people with self-autonomy drama.
Again, during 2010 uprising against the Indian state, NC regime brutally tried to suppress the sentiments of people by killing hundreds of youth and arresting thousands.
When similar uprising happened in 2016 during PDP-BJP rule, the party president shocked people by giving statements in support of Hurriyat and even asked people to follow their dictations against right wing BJP in centre.
Though some months back after the PDP-BJP government fell, the same president shouted slogans which were supportive of the same right wing party in front of all its leaders in New Delhi to gain their support so as to come back into power.
And most recently NC did this drama of boycotting municipal elections saying no elections till centre comes clear about Article 35A. Although they have decided to participate assembly elections.
Peoples Democratic Party
Same is true of PDP which came in being in 1990s. Mufti Syed came to local politics from central politics under a deception of green flag and was successful in bringing saffron flag into Kashmir in 2014. It won elections on the basis of promising to keep the saffron flag out of Kashmir.
But PDP shamelessly tied up with BJP to get into power as they knew they will not get any funds from centre if they would have tied up with any other party. And having no funds would mean a fruitless exercise for them as dignity has no value in front of money and power in our society.
In 2016 PDP-BJP coalition government was responsible for blinding thousands of young people and killing hundreds while trying yet again to suppress one more famous and massive uprising. Though in 2010, PDP had protested against similar actions by NC.
Before forming the government in 2014 with BJP, an agenda of alliance was agreed upon for the success of this coalition. BJP disgraced them by refusing to implement any of its agenda. In return PDP without any negotiation let the central government scheme of GST be implemented in the state without any hesitation.
A strong negotiation powers which the sate derived from special status could have been used to benefit local industries through various new policies of subsidies or tax exemption but it was allowed to go waste furthering the destruction of Article 370 and making it even more hollow.
The idea of even letting separate Pandit colonies come up as an idea and come in public domain for discussion was evil as this idea surely in future if allowed to materialize would have created a similar situation like Jewish settlements in Palestine which became a baseline for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.
Sarfaesi Act which was also implemented under its rule also made local Kashmiri properties vulnerable to outside banks making the ever existing special status more confusing and complicated. PDP government made Kashmiri look like a fool and practically in its action proved it has no dignity and is shamelessly deceptive, true to the hypocritical Kashmiri character.
Peoples Conference
SajadLone started his career as a separatist and abandoned it for whatsoever personal reasons. A leader is meant to represent the people and their wishes rather than pushing them into darkness and treating them as pawns to achieve their own motives.
His swearing on Quran that he would abstain from politics and ending as a proxy of BJP has been one roller coaster ride of representing diametrically different ideologies and actions. The latest addition to the group, JunaidMattu from PC to NC and now back to PC had openly blasted PDP for its tie up with BJP and now has joined PC which is a declared proxy of BJP.
Imran Ansari is the recent addition to the group, he has shifted his base from PDP. His is even more shocking and saddening as this man supposedly is Shia cleric and now has joined hands with a proxy of BJP, an organization which is an open enemy of Muslims and its ideologies.
This diversion of Ansari can further divide Sunni-Shia community and will create negative perception about Iran’s foreign policy towards Sunni countries as everyone knows Ansari family is fully backed by Iran.
Hurriyat
If such deceptive greed based politics is found in mainstream vote based politics, one should not be surprised of its presence in resistance politics too. Bilal Lone who is part of hurriyat has started a bakery business and the latest franchise has been given to JunaidMattu. The shop is located in Raj Bagh. Two people with different ideologies can have a business together but when you claim to be a leader, an extra responsibility is on your shoulders.
In Kashmir there is lot of mistrust and such enterprises make the mistrust grow manifold and reveal that the political differences between resistance and mainstream camp are only an eyewash.
It is very commonly believed across the globe it is all about money for politicians therefore such partnerships should be avoided in conflict zones especially where blood pays for differing ideologies.
Another character is Nayeem Khan whose wife is also part of civil society and a professor in Kashmir University and is a part of the highest seat of learning whereas this man was caught red handed on live camera taking money for burning down the schools!
Each name is an irony in itself and each behaviour a societal shame. We cannot call everything a plot of India and need to introspect.
Hurriyat should unite and reduce the ego tussles. Each faction of Hurriyat should be open to new ideas, road map and strategies from each other and common people as they have learnt it the hard way from the bloodshed which was caused due to conflict between HM and JKLF in the beginning of this 30 year old struggle.
Both were separatist groups but sadly became blood thirsty of each other. And such events made local youth join KukaParrayparty which finally ended in "Kashmiri killing and terrorizing Kashmiri".
Tailpiece
It is very well known that we Kashmiri have developed this sort of behaviour due to immense oppression from invaders from past 300 years or more. We had to become deceitful to safeguard our interest. Lies had to be invented for momentarily respite.
Geographically mountains were responsible for our limited territorial gains and want for a bigger military. Mountains were the reason of peaceful people of the valley who at various stages accepted various ideologies like Sufism and Shavism which teach philosophy based on love and oneness.
Kashmiri is not evil by choice but destiny has made Kashmiri a manipulator as it has been its only way to survive.
Though it is the time we need to strengthen the society internally and eradicate social evils for the feeling of being united and therefore stronger politically. Israel’s population is mere 70lacs and they are ruling the world because there is unity amongst its people which has resulted in political success as other powers have found it difficult to divide them and this unity has even resulted in economic and scientific advancements.
Till the time there was moral and ideological corruption in Jewish society, they had to wander all over the world and get persecuted everywhere. So we need to read and learn from their history.
The responsibility of purification of society should come unto Hurriyat as they are perceived to be leaders of the people and turning a blind eye to societal behaviours will make the society shallow and worthy of Gods punishment. God destroyed Prophet Shuhaib people for the reason of corruption.
And conflict does not give us permission to negate social evils in difficult times as god says in Quran “those who are true believers feed others first in times of famine” meaning even in the worst times one has to be loving and giving to others and cannot act selfish. Evil deeds cannot be justified because one is facing a lot of odds. Sometimes, the truest of character is reflected by those who face most adverse conditions.
Wanting to end the article on positive note, I would like to quote one more verse from Quran: “Only unbelievers despair of God's mercy”. When translated in Urdu, we can say ‘naumeedikufurhai’.
So we can change, evolve and achieve greatness through introspection, honest criticism and a desire to accept and learn collectively at a societal level so as to transform our political destiny.
