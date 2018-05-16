Hyderya Sports launches Jersey for cricket, football teams

Rising Kashmir News:Srinagar, May 15:
Hyderya Sports Trust (HST) officially launched and distributed jerseys for its cricket and football clubs on Tuesday at Sonwar, Srinagar.
On this occasion, HST patron and president, Kumail Hussain Ansari, Vice president Hyderya Cricket Club (HCC), Younus Haroon and other senior members of both cricket as well as football clubs attended the uniform launch ceremony.
The launch and uniform distribution ceremony was also graced by ace football coach, Sajid Yousuf Dar and prominent cricketer, Imran Haroon.
During the event, Ansari nominated Monis Hassan Khan as caption of HCC while as Kumail Abass as captain of Hyderya Football Club.
Moreover, Ansari also announced that HST will likely launch its cricket teams in every district of the valley to represent the club in all the prominent district tournaments.
Presiding over the event, Ansari said that the idea of launching district teams is to cater and provide ample opportunities to the talented cricketers other than Srinagar.
“There is huge talent among youth of other districts also however with lesser opportunities they could not showcase it. But now we have extended our support to the youth in their districts also to help them to showcase their talent," he said and adds, “The aim is not only to provide better sports facilities to the youth but also easy access to them for polishing their skills to excel in their talent.”
Addressing the gathering, Vice-President HCC, Younus Haroon said that prominent coaches of cricket would be hired from outside J&K to train cricketers affiliated to their club.
.