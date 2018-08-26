Hyderya qualifies for final, thrashing Al-Sahar by 8 wickets in first Semi-Final

Rising Kashmir News:Budgam, Aug 24 :
Hyderya Cricket Club (HCC) crushed Al-Sahar Cricket Club by eight wickets in the first semi-final match of ongoing Chatergam Premier League T_20 Championship 2018 on Friday.
After winning the toss, Al- Sahar CC set a target of 120 runs for the guest team HCC. Failing to take advantage of the home ground, the cream of batting side of Al-Sahar failed to resist Hyderya bowlers and the team was bundled out in 19.4 overs. However, Zahoor considered as backbone of the team yet again played well and scored 52 and Imran also scored 18 runs for the host team.
Showcasing their skills, Monis Hassan Khan took two wickets, Aleem Javaid and Tajamul shared three wickets each for Hyderya Cricket Club.
In reply, HCC finished the target in the 16th over of the match, in which Mujtaba Razvi scored 31runs, while Asif's 45 and Imtiyaz's 32 unbeaten knock helped Hyderya Cricket Club in confirming their entry in the final of the CPL T-20 Championship 2018.
Hyderya CC won the match by eight wickets. Aleem Javaid U-16 left arm spinner was declared player of the match for his brilliant four over spell giving only 14 runs and sending three crucial wickets out of the crease.
Hyderya Cricket Club enters into the final match which will be played likely on Sunday, 26th August.