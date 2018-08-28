Hyderya lifts CPL trophy in super over

Budgam, August 27:
Hyderya Cricket Club (HCC) defeated KGI Cricket Club in the final match of Chatergam Premier League T-20 Championship 2018 played at SK Stadium Chatergam.
Winning the toss HCC decided to field first. While batting first KGI CC was bundled out on a decent total of 118 runs in allotted overs. Manzoor Ilahi being considered the back bone of the team scored 35 runs while Danish contributed 27 runs for the team.
From the bowling side, U -16 left arm Spinner, Aleem Javaid and Aijaz shared three wickets each while Syed Mujtaba, Monis Hassan Khan took two wickets each for HCC.
In response, HCC levelled the score for the loss of six wickets in which Asif played a beautiful knock of 49 runs. Rouf Mir and Aijaz contributed 22 and 19 runs respectively which helped HCC to tie the match.
From the bowling side, Junaid claimed three wickets while Zahid took two wickets for KGI.
However, both the teams scored 118 runs and to determine the winner in this match, Super Over (one-over eliminator) was played. Hyderya Cricket Club batted first and scored 17 runs in Super Over while in reply, KGI Cricket Club managed to score only 13 runs. Hyderya Cricket Club won the title by 5 runs in Super Over.
Muhammad Asif U-23 batting allrounder was declared player of the match for his brilliant knock of 49 runs.