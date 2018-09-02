Hyderya Cricket Club to conduct selection trials in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hyderya Cricket Club Kashmir is going to conduct one day selection trials for U-17 to U-23 age category on 5 September at 9:30 am sharp at S K Stadium Chatergam Budgam for the "PAID-UP"20-20 "Day-Night league 2018-19 to be held at Delhi in October 2018.
The selection committee will comprise Kumail Hussain Ansari as its Chairman besides Mansoor Lone, N.P Singh and Sameer Ali as its committee members.
All the players of above age group are informed to bring along with them the documents including Aadhar Card, Copy of original Date of Birth Certificate, and 10th Class Marks Certificate. Those who fail to submit the above documents will not be allowed to participate in the trails.