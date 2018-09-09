Hyderya conducts fitness test, skill development camp

Srinagar:
Hyderya Cricket Club Kashmir conducted fitness test cum skill development camp for shortlisted players on Saturday at SP College Ground for the upcoming Biggest Corporate League likely to be held at Sanskar Cricket Stadium, Jaipur.
Almost 32 shortlisted probables went through fitness test besides participated in the skill development camp.
The fitness test was conducted under the supervision of ex-Ranji player, NIS Coach Sameer Ali besides in presence of Selector NP Singh.
The league, ‘Vijay Laxmi Smriti Corporate League’ will likely kick off on 21st of September at Jaipur.