Hyderpora residents express dismay over incomplete drainage system

Will look into matter: SMC Commissioner
Will look into matter: SMC Commissioner
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 06:
Inhabitants of Laloo Sheshgari Bagh, Hyderpora area of Srinagar city have expressed dismay over the incomplete drainage system in the colony.
They said earlier the officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) visited the area but when they finished the construction work in other lanes, their lane was not connected to it.
Under AMRUT project, in 2017 the government started construction of the drainage system for several kilometres on Hyderpora-Narkara road.
Ghulam Nabi, a local resident told Rising Kashmir that their colony was neglected by the authorities as drainage system of other colonies was well connected to the main drain.
“They have deliberately left us and are now making excuses to move out from here,” Nabi said.
Another local said the employees want us to submit another application to SMC to avail drainage facility.
“At present they have finished their work and only 5-10% of work is left. Official procedures take time,” he said.
The residents said they (SMC officials) should have notified us earlier so that they would have had started the official paperwork earlier.
Despite repeated pleas to authorities nothing has changed on the ground, they said.
The residents appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik and SMC Commissioner to look into the matter so that issue is resolved as soon as possible.
Commissioner SMC, Peer Hafizullah Shah said they will look into the matter. “We will check whether any colony has been left out by the contractor. Under AMRUT project drainage work is going in the area,” he added.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com