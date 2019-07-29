Hyderpora Mushtaq colony residents complain of bad roads

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Roads in Hyderpora area in uptown Srinagar are in a bad shape, claim residents who say they face inconvenience on a daily basis.

A group of residents from the area complained that almost the entire stretch from Jamia Masjid Hyderpora to Mushtaq colony and its adjoining streets are in a bad state as poor macadamisation has given up months ago resulting in huge potholes.

“The road is filled with potholes which speak volumes about the tall claims the authorities have been making about improving road connectivity,” said an elderly resident of the area, who was among the protesting group.

Another resident said that driving two-wheelers or four wheelers on the existing road was fraught with dangers for both the motorist and the pedestrians.

The residents appealed the administration to come to their rescue by addressing their problem and providing them better road connectivity in the area at the earliest. (KNS)