Hyderbeigh residents block Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway against defunct transformers

Irfan Yattoo
Residents of Yadipora Hyderbeigh in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Saturday protested against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to repair defunct transformers and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road.
Witnesses said the protesting residents hit the streets at around 2 pm and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road over PDD's failure.
“We are protesting against the PDD authorities as they have failed to repair defunct transformers from the past one month,” Mudasir Yattoo, a resident told Rising Kashmir.
He said they are facing immense inconvenience due to power cut-off.
The blockage caused traffic jams in Pattan and Palhallan areas giving tough time to the commuters travelling to and fro north Kashmir.
The residents threatened if their demands would not be met immediately they will again block the highway and held PDD authorities responsible.