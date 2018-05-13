Hyderabadi Food Festival by Vivanta attracts food buffs

Rising Kashmir News
The royal Hyderabadi cuisine on lunch or a dinner will make your day in Srinagar if it is cooked by a veteran chef from Hyderabad. The menu will be more delicious when offered in beautiful natural setting at Vivanta by Taj Dalview Srinagar overlooking shimmering Da Lake.
Keeping in with their tradition of organising Hyderabadi Food Festival “Firdaus” every year, the Hotel has this year also started the festival from 6 May to 15 May 2018 at Infinity Restaurant and Alfresco.
The two week Hyderabadi food festival has like in the past attracted food lovers both in-house guests and non-resident guests from valley to cherish Nawab dishes which has variety of Non-veg and vegs varieties on offer.
Festival is a complete culinary journey and one gets acquainted with richness of some of the most evocative Hyderabadi dishes.
The cuisine has a smoky blend of mystical spices, a confluence of Persian and Mughlai influences, all of which can be attributed to the nifty hands of Master chefs from Taj Krishna Hyderabad. Some of the dishes include Kebab e firdaus (star anise flavored chicken kebab , finished over charcoal), Tala Gosht (hyderabadi Specialty of lamb finished with local spices & brown onions), Jhinga Tawa Masala (red chilli spiced turmeric marinated char grilled prawns), Mirch Bhari Batata Tikki (Semolina crusted cheese and jalapenos stuffed potato cakes), Vegetbale shikampuri (yoghurt centered griddle cooked mince vegetable galettes) , Nalli Gosht (Slow cooked lamb shanks in chef's special gravy), Dum Ka Murgh (Slow cooked lamb shanks in chef's special gravy), Sikampuri (yoghurt centered griddle cooked minced lamb gallets), Pathar ka Gosht (anise flavoured succulent lamb picattas finished on hot stone), Hyderabadi Kacche Gosht Ki Dum Biryani (Basmati rice cooked with tender marinated lamb and spices – A classic from Nizam’s kitchen) with salan, Dum Murgh Biryani (Basmati rice cooked with tender marinated chicken and spices – A classic from Nizam’s kitchen) with salan, Haleem (Popular Hyderabadi dish of lamb simmered hours together with whole wheat and Indian spices to make it soft and musky) ,Paya Shorba(Lamb broth with Indian spices served with lemon juice and coriander leaves) , Jahangir Murgh Shorba(Creamy chicken broth in Indian spices)
Speaking to Rising Kashmir Basharat Rashid Director of Sales at Vivanta said the Festival has got good response from the locals.
“Hyderabadi food has lot of appeal among locals. We want them to taste the original preparations of these dishes which have been cooked meticulously by the chefs from Vivanta hotel at Hyderabadid,” said Basharat.