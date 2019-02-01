Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition fire incident

KCCI grieved over loss of Kashmiri exhibitors’ stalls
KCCI grieved over loss of Kashmiri exhibitors’ stalls
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc) has expressed its grief and sorrow over the fire incident at Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition which consumed around 200 shops.
KCCI in a statement said the stalls of Kashmiri dry fruits, shawls, leather goods were destroyed completely.
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Ashiq said he talked to Home Ministry of Telangana, Hyderabad Mohammad Mahmood Ali and who assured rehabilitation, compensation and full support to the affected traders
He said the exhibition has been extended for 15 days further without any charges.