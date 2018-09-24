HWVO, SMC organise exposure visit for students

Srinagar, Sep 23:
Human Welfare Voluntary Organisation, IEC Partner SWM-Srinagar Municipal Corporation, conducted an exposure visit to Achan- land fill site, with the school children of SMI Mission school, Kathi Darwaza, Nowhatta.
The aim of event was to educate children about the “understanding process of solid waste management”. The students got exposure regarding movement of waste from household to land fill site. 31 children along with 7 faculty members were taken first to the Hasnabad area of Makhdoom sahib, where they were exposed to the generation and collection of mixed (wet and dry) waste produced at house hold level. Later the school children along with their staff were taken to Malkha in presence of HWVO/SMW staff where children saw the problems and negative impact of the mixed waste dumped into this open shed.
While moving to the Achan to get insights about segregation, children were briefed about the transportation infrastructure used to carry waste both mixed and the one in segregated form. The transportation includes hopers, loaders etc. In Achan children were shown how segregated waste is being carried out and dumped in achan. The process was instructed by Mr. Nazir ah baba- officer solid waste management SMC-. Where he explained the ways of how solid waste management is done with the help of mechanical segregator which extracts some non-biodegradable components like plastic, polythene, CANs which reduces the amount of waste.
The whole event was witnessed by project management support unit for IEC (information education and communication). On 15 September the same school, SMI mission participated in the rally conducted by HWVO – IEC partner SMC. IEC material distribution and live demonstration sessions were held by children through rally. The purpose of SWM (solid waste management) project has already been briefed to the children in the schools through different sessions conducted by HWVO team. HWVO is preparing this school to be the model school for the waste free environment in near future.
About HWVO
HWVO is a Non-Governmental, Non-Profit and non-political voluntary developmental organization established on 3rd October 2009 and is registered with Registrar of societies J&K under registration no.5809-S with its registered office at Moominabad, New Court Road-Srinagar, 190010-Jammu and Kashmir. The organization has been working with youth, women, children and cross sections of vulnerable populations within Jammu & Kashmir.
About Solid Waste Management
Srinagar Municipal cooperation has initiated a project titled as “solid waste management” through the tool of IEC (information, Education and communication). Human welfare voluntary organisation (HWVO) is its implementing partners for zone 2 (ward 06-09) of Srinagar city with the goals of minimum wastage generated from households and in segregated form.