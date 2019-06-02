Hustle and bustle in markets ahead of Eid-ul-fitr

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As Eid-ul- fitr is round the corner Markets on Saturday witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers with people laying their hands on everything that came in their way.

However shoppers complained of increase in prices of essential commodities.

Different markets across the valley were Seen flooded with shoppers. The busy markets of Residency Road, MA Road, and other small and big markets in Srinagar witnessed a huge rush of customers. In most of the markets, people were seen busy buying dress material, kids wear and grocery. But the soaring prices of commodities left many customers high and dry.

Many shoppers, who spoke to KNS, complained that price of vegetables, fruits, and other items have been ‘arbitrarily increased’ manifold by traders in view of Eid.“The CAPD Department is doing nothing to curb this problem. The claims of having constituted market checking squads seem to have fallen flat because the traders have increased prices of commodities arbitrarily,” said Shabir Ahmad, a customer at Lal Chowk.

The rush of people triggered frequent traffic jams at various places especially across the Dalgate-Batamaloo stretch where most of the people happily emptied their pockets to buy their favorite items. Imparting a colorful touch to the shopping frenzy, children accompanied by their parents were seen engrossed in choosing their favorite toys, colorful dresses and footwear.

Meanwhile, the shoppers rush is giving a tough time to the men in blue in maintaining the traffic and ensuring smooth flow vehicles along the Exchange and Residency roads here.

Pertinently hundreds of vendors have occupied footpaths along the Amira Kadal and Residency road leaving virtually no space for the pedestrians and too many vehicles passing through too little times means the bridge remains choked throughout the day.

When contacted the officials in the food department they told KNS that they have deputed many checking squad to Srinagar markets and other markets in the valley and recovered thousands of Rupees from erring traders for violating rate lists. “I urge the people that if they find any trader or shopkeeper selling commodities at higher prices, they should contact us. We will take action against them,” one of the officials said. “It is very sad that we hardly receive any complaints when authorities conduct market checks. That time nobody complains about soaring prices.” (KNS)