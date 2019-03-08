Hussaini Sports Club organises award ceremony

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hussaini Sports Club Thursday organized Felicitation Award Ceremony 2018-19 here at The Legends School of Education in which sports fraternity of the Club were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in promotion of sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Rauf Ahmad Tramboo said Hussaini Sports Club played vital role in the promotion of sports at the grass root level in Kashmir without any government help.

Chairman Legends School Imran Shah said he is delighted to see how Hussaini Sports Club worked as a team and all their events were successful.

“I will assist them in them every upcoming event,” he said.

Later on Chief Guest Rauf Tramboo distributed sports kits among club’s Volleyball team. The other guests present at the occasion were Riyaz Wani, Rouf Khan and senior members of the Club including Vilayat Hussain, Zahid Hussain and Ahsan Ali.

Secretary Hussaini Sports Club Ahsan Ali Beigh presented vote of thanks to all guests, members of JKHSC and management of Legends school.