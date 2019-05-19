Husn-e-Qirat competition held at Jama Masjid

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In connection with the commencement of Hafta-e-Shadat, recitation of Quran and special Fatiah payers were held across Kashmir in memory of Milat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone, and the victims of Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990.

The main function for the recitation of Holy Quran and offering of special Fateh prayers for the martyrs was held at Jama Masjid Srinagar. Clerics , Imams, Islamic Scholars, Prominent citizens and locals from various areas of Srinagar Participated in the function.

Soon after Quranic recitation, a Valley wide Husn-e-Qirat competition was organised by the Anjunam-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid which was presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Quran competation assumed more significance owing to the fact that the fasting month of Ramadan is going on , the same month in which holy Quran descended on the beloved prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In the Husn-e-Qirat program, Qaris from scores of education Instituions and Darul Ulooms from across Kashmir valley participated.

The first position was bagged by Qari Gazi Abu Bakar, of Darul Uloom Bilaliya,second position was bagged by Qari Talib Hussain of Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Srinagar, Third by Qari Mushtaq Ul Islam of Markaz Al Maarif Bathendi Jammu, and Fourth by Qari Ajaz Ahmad Bhat of Anwar uloom Lolab. Mirwaiz, who was president over the function, distributed prizes among the winners while as the duties of jury were performed by Qari Inayat Ullah Qasimi, Qari Muhammad Ishtiyaq, and Qari Aijaz Ahmad Mir.

The function was moderated by Moulana M.S Rehman Shams.

Prominent Islamic Scholars that include Molana Ahmad Sayed Naqashbandi, Moulana Inayatullah, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Muhammad Yasin Shah and General Secretary of Awqaf Haji Altaf Ahmed, were also present on the occasion.

