Husband-wife duo injured after being shot at by unknown gunmen at Bijbehara

June 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A Husband-wife duo who were abducted by unknown gunmen last evening were injured after shot at in Arwani village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said that the unknown gunmen abducted Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat Begum last evening in Bijbehara.

Today afternoon, while Nusrat suffered injuries in her left leg after fired upon by the gunmen at Arwani area near graveyard, Mudasir was also fired upon near Frisal side and sustained bullet wound in his leg, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that while Nusrat has been admitted in SDH Bijbehara and Mudasir was shifted to district hospital Anantnag for treatment. The officer said that the condition of both the persons is stated to be stable.