Husband arrested for beating wife in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police has arrested man for ruthlessly beating his wife in Shopian district of south Kashmir, sources said on Saturday.
They said that the woman Gulshan wife of Javid Ahmad Shiekh of Hirpora was allegedly beaten by her husband and her in-laws, resulting in injuries to her nose and abdomen.
Subsequently, police registered a case (FIR NO: 10/2018) under RPC sections of 354,147,148,323. She was taken to District Hospital Shopian from where she was referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said that police have arrested the Javid and further investigations taken up
(GNS)
0 Comment(s)