Husband absconding after selling wife’s jewellery

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec:
Married four years ago with a Kashmiri man, a non-local girl, Huda Khalid on Sunday alleged that her husband had disappeared with jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh since March, 2018
24-year-old, Huda of Hennur Bellary Road (HBR) area Bangalore said that her husband Irfan Qayoom Dar, who hails from Badamibagh village of north Kashmir’s Sopore area, met her in Bangalore when Dar was working in pest-control Company and got married in December 2014.
She said after marriage, “Dar was planning to invest Rs 25 lakh to establish a small business unit in Kashmir and for that purpose; he sold my jewellery of Rs 12 lakh.”
She also accused her husband of torturing and harassing her for the three years she had stayed with him since December 2014-November 2017.
Huda said, “We were staying together but nothing was going well between us. He (Dar) was harassing and mentally torturing me for these years and I never utter a single word.”
She also accused Dar of cheating on her. “In March 2018 we caught him red-handed in an apartment with women in Bangalore,” Huda said.
She further said, “In the same month, Dar’s father, Abdul Qayoom Dar asked us to come to Kashmir to sort out the issue. My father-in-law requested me and my father to forgive Dar.”
Huda said that initially she tried to forgive Dar, but “his behaviour hardly changed.”
She said, “Then I returned back to Bangalore. Since then he (Dar) is absconding. He changed all his contact numbers.”
After failing to trace his whereabouts, “we sought an arrest warrant against him (Dar) and other family members who were supporting him for these acts”, Huda told Rising Kashmir.
She said, “The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Bangalore City then issued a warrant of arrest against Dar and 4 other members of the family.”
“When we reached here a week before along with Bangalore police, Dar was absconding and later police arrested his father.”
Officials at Police Station Sopore said, “The girl (Huda) of Bangalore had come here with an arrest warrant issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Bangalore City against Dar and some other family.”