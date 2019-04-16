Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday urged people for "complete election boycott and shutdown" on April 18 in poll bound areas of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.



In a statement the Hurriyat(G) chairman said "all pro-Indian parties and their leaders are least bothered abut the meseries of the people, they, instead, are desperate to get to the power corridors to continue sucking our blood."



Blaming the mainstream politicians, the Hurriyat leader said "shedding crocodile tears on 35-A, 370, AFSPA, PSA or riding a deceitful slogan of change, all of them sail in the same boat and have contributed in turning this paradise in hell.