Hurriyat ready for talks with Govt: Governor

June 22, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that Hurriyat is "ready for talks with the government."

He said that earlier Hurriyat leaders were shutting doors for the government on talks.

"It is the same Hurriyat that once were shutting their doors to government now are ready for talks," Malik said while addressing a gathering at SKICC here.

The Governor hailed the recent statement of Hurriyat (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in which he expressed concern over drug abuse in Kahsmir.