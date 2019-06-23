Hurriyat ready for talks: Governor

June 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Praises Mirwaiz for talking about drug abuse

• Stone pelting, militant recruitment down

• Multiplex to be opened in Valley

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said Hurriyat was ready for talks and praised Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for talking about drug abuse.

Addressing a function at Sheri Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, Malik said Hurriyat is now ready for talks.

“The Hurriyat leaders had closed doors to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan but now are ready for talks,” he said.

The Governor said there has been a tremendous change in Kashmir situation from past one year.

“Hurriyat is coming forward for talks, militant recruitment has stopped and stone pelting incidents after Friday prayers have also declined,” he said.

On killings, Malik said, “We too feel pained when any youngster is killed. We are working to bring back our youth and Government of India (GoI) is looking for new initiatives and schemes”.

He, however, said if the bullet is fired, it will not be responded by providing flower banquets but by bullets.

Malik alleged that youth are being misled that if they get killed, they would go to Jannat (Paradise).

“Kashmir is a Paradise on earth and Mughal emperor Jahangir had said if there is paradise on earth, it is here in Kashmir. And a good Muslim goes to heaven in the world hereafter. So he will get both paradises peacefully,” he said.

He said J&K has its own flag and a constitution, which makes it unique. “We should work for the progress of J&K, and it can become an example in India”.

The Governor praised Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for talking about drug abuse in the Valley.

Mirwaiz in his Friday sermon had expressed grave concern over drug abuse in Kashmir.

"Drugs are the biggest menace in Kashmir and it is spreading rapidly among younger generation. Our society has to play a bigger role to curb this menace,” Malik said.

He said in Jammu too, youth are taking drugs. “If we fail to curb the drug abuse, J&K will soon turn into another Punjab”.

“When I became Governor of J&K, I was advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on development rather than politics,” Malik said.

“We are feeling proud that about 70000 public grievances were resolved by my team. We are trying to reach out people at every level,” he said adding, “We recently launched ‘Back to Village’ program which aims to reach the rural population at their doorsteps.”

The Governor said the Kashmir problem is of younger generation and “there is a need to resolve their displeasure.”

He said about 22000 students studying outside the state.

“We have specially appointed liaison officers to resolve their issues so that student is not made to go to the police station,” he said.

The Governor further said there is nothing for entertainment in Kashmir.

“Cinemas were closed decades before and if someone proposes to open coffee house, he has wait for months to get permission of authorities,” he said adding there is no place to get entertained.

Malik said the government is trying to revive cinemas in Kashmir in the form of multiplexes.

“One of my friends is working on to revive cinemas in Kashmir and soon it will be constructed. In villages, there are some avenues but in cities people mostly rely on radio and TV for entertainment.”

While hailing the Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar for its content, he said the content of the channel is even better than DD National, which is encouraging move.