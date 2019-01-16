Hurriyat Majlis-e-Shoora meet takes stock of current situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Hurriyat (G) convened a meeting of its Majlis-e-Shoora, presided over by its chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, at his Hyderpora residence on Tuesday. The spokesperson of the amalgam said the meeting took stock of the current situation with reference to the ongoing movement for the right to self-determination.
The meeting, according to the spokesperson, was attended by the representatives of the amalgam including Bilal Siddiqui, Mohammad Yousf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous, Hameed Elahi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Yasmeen Raja, Arshid Aziz, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo, Shaheen Iqbal, Devinder Singh Behal, Masooda Ji, Mohammad Maqbool Magami and Mubashir Iqbal.
The meeting termed the Kashmir issue as a long-pending political and humanitarian issue to be settled by exercising free and fair plebiscite.
Hailing the statement of British Parliamentarian to help solve the Kashmir issue if voted to power, participants said that this once again vindicates our stand and proves beyond doubt the disputed nature of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which India shamelessly continues to denial for the last 7 decades.
In his presidential address, Hurriyat Chairman termed Kashmir issue a globally accepted dispute wherein the people’s right to self-determination is not only acknowledged but confirmed by more than a dozen resolutions, but persistent denial of our basic rights has turned this beautiful piece of land in a hell where everyday killings, crackdowns, arrests, nocturnal raids, and bulldozing residences has become a routine. People have been forced to live a harassed and threatened life, with continuous psychological stress, he said.
He further said that people are left at the mercy of the forces, with vast and widespread intelligence network, who continuously peep into their private affairs without any moral or ethical ground.
Hurriyat chairman said that common people especially pro-freedom political workers are slapped with numberless PSA and even the release orders from their own judicial houses are not honored. Hurriyat chairman reiterated his boycott call.