Hurriyat (M) welcomes UNHRC statement on Kashmir

Pays tributes to militants killed in Handwara encounter
Srinagar, 11 Sep
Hurriyat Conference (M) welcomed the statement of the head of UN human rights council Michelle Bachelet wherein she has reprimanded the Government of India for “not acting” on the crucial UN report regarding the grave human rights abuses and violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Hurriyat (M) spokesman said, “Kashmir is the world’s most militarized zone with highest concentration of forces who have committed countless human rights violations over the past three decades and continue to do so.”
Calling upon the UN to take action on the report the spokesman said that being the world’s oldest and greatest international forum UN is duty bound to ensure the resolution of Kashmir dispute, which also happens to be one of the oldest disputes pending before this forum.
Spokesman said that the statement of Bachelet reflects that GoI is not only deeply involved in rights violations in Kashmir but also in muzzling the voice of people peacefully protesting the grave injustices, stands as an eye opener for the world community.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat paid rich tributes to two armed youth killed in an encounter at Handwara Liyaqat Ahmed Lone, and Furqan Ahmed stating that Kashmiri youth are offering priceless sacrifices for a great and sacred cause and that people and the resistance leadership salute these sacrifices of these freedom fighters.