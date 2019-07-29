Hurriyat (M) welcomes acquittal of 4 JK residents after 23 years

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Welcoming the acquittal of four Jammu and Kashmir residents after 23 years, Hurriyat (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said that they hope that other Kashmiri prisoners languishing in various jails across would also be released and concrete steps would be taken in that direction.

Mirza Nisar, Ali Muhammad Bhat, and Lateef Ahmed Waza of Srinagar and Abdul Gani Goni of Bhaderwah were released after 23 years.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “These ill-fated four residents of Jammu and Kashmir spend prime years of their lives in prison for no crime of theirs while their trails were prolonged all these years that prolonged their detention period. The majority of Kashmiri prisoners have been languishing in various prisons who have completed 15 to 25 years and are being denied a fair trial with the intention to prolong their detention.”

He said that leaders arrested and booked by NIA and ED that include Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehrajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Ahmed, Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, who are languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail since past two year, and even the trial has not commenced. They are being persecuted for their political beliefs.

“The international laws as also basic principles of humanity and the jail manual should be followed dealing with the inmates as also the clear cut direction from the courts including the apex court that inmates be lodged closer to their homes otherwise adding to the woes of the relatives of these prisoners who are finding it difficult to meet their loved ones,” he said.

Hurriyat termed it “inhuman” that dozens of Kashmiri prisoners were clandestinely shifted from Srinagar Central Jail to various outside jails against the court directions.

Hurriyat delegation also visited the homes of the three recently released detainees.

