Hurriyat (M) terms killing of Kupwara minor murder of humanity

‘Political prisoners lodged with dreaded criminals’
‘Political prisoners lodged with dreaded criminals’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Terming the brutal killing of minor boy of Gulgam, Kupwara Umar Farooq as the murder of humanity, APHC (M) demanded stern punishment to the guilty involved in the act.
In a statement issued here, APHC (M) said that unidentified people first kidnapped minor Umar and then brutally killed him, and later threw his body on road which is not only condemnable but takes the lid off the rot in the Kashmiri society where heinous crimes are taking place now.
The APHC (M) said that incident like the brutal murder of minor Kupwara boy has alarmed every concerned citizen of Kashmir and its high time that all the concerned and responsible people across Kashmir rise to the occasion to stop such incidents happening in the future.
Hurriyat (M) expressed condolence and solidarity with the family of slain Umar.
Hurriyat (M) statement said Umar was only son of parents of his parents among their seven children.
Statement hoped that the probe initiated in the incident would be taken to its logical conclusion.
The Hurriyat (M) hoped that this time, the fate of probe commission ordered by the police won’t meet the same end as that of “hundreds of probes ordered in the past”.
While commenting on the report on prisoners prepared by various judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat (M) expressed worry stating that “the concern that in Central Jail Srinagar and District Jail Rajouri, the number of prisoners lodged there is beyond the capacity, which is an eye-opener for the international community and rights groups fighting for prisoner’s rights”.
The Hurriyat (M) stated that in Central Jail Srinagar, according to the report, 396 prisoners are lodged against the total capacity of 364 while as there are 182 prisoners lodged in District jail Rajouri against the total capacity of 140. The Hurriyat (M) said that the report on prisoners has taken lid off the fact that Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails within and outside the State are “ill treated and denied necessary facilities including the basic medical aid guaranteed by the jail manual”.
Hurriyat (M) said the fact remains that majority of prisoners are denied fair trial with the result their detention gets prolonged.
Statement said that the plight of Kashmiri prisoners is worst in most of jails within the state and also outside as “they have been lodged with the dreaded criminals in small cells which poses a great threat to their lives”.