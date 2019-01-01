Hurriyat (M) says Mehbooba calling Mirwaiz on Jamia incident 'ironic'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The All Party Hurriyat Conference Tuesday said that the phone call of Mehbooba Mufti to APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemning the Jamia incident which she is broadcasting in media ‘for obvious reasons’, is quiet ironic as it was during her tenure as CM that the mosque was most of the times barred to prevent people from offering Friday prayers.
APHC spokesperson said that in 2016 it was locked down for three months, in 2017 for the first time even Jumatul Vida congregation during Ramadan was not allowed and in 2018, 16 times Friday’s prayers were barred in the mosque.
On all these days Mirwaiz was either put under house arrest or in jail as in 2016.
Spokesman said if Mufti during her tenure as CM had the same feelings towards Jamia Masjid which she calls “the landmark and most important religious and social institution of Kashmir” at whose desecration she is “outraged” today, and had showed the courage to stand up for the religious rights of the Muslims of valley instead of presiding over the bans and bars on Jamia Masjid then her “outrage would at least have been sincere.”