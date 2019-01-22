Hurriyat (M) remembers Gaw Kadal martyrs

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) while paying tributes to the martyrs of January 21, 1990, of Gaw Kadal massacre on their 29th martyrdom anniversary, Monday said the “best tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir struggle is to remain steadfast and to take their mission forward.”
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (M) said “brutal massacre committed by forces on January 21, 1990 at Gaw Kadal claimed over 53 lives and left 250 people injured, adding, over the past three decades, the major massacres that include Hawal, Gaw Kadal, Bijbehera, Zakoora, Sopore, Handwara, Kupwara, Shopian, Chattisingpora, Wandhama, Machil, Kunanposhpora, Pathribal are the blot on the Indian democracy and reflects the open aggression of government forces on people of Kashmir.
Hurriyat (M) condemned the arrest of JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik, senior Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Engineer Ahmed War and lodging them in various police stations and stated that even peaceful activities of resistance camp have become an eye-sore for the authorities.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat (M) Chairman expressed his grief and sorrow on the demise of Bashir Ahmed Kakroo of Baramulla, who breathed his last in the United States and stated Kakroo during his stay in the US worked for Kashmir and always supported the peaceful resolution of Kashmir. Mirwaiz prayed for the highest standards in Janah for the deceased.