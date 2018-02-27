Hurriyat (M) pitches for unity among leadership, activists, people

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A joint meeting of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) Executive Council, General Council and Working Committee presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was held here at APHC Rajbagh Hqtrs.
The meeting was attended by all the members and representatives of the constituent parties.
The meeting discussed at length the present political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the organizational affairs besides issues confronting the resistance movement.
The APHC members during the meeting emphasized the need for unity among leadership, activists and people saying “the institution of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) needs to be strengthened and promoted at all levels.”
A statement later issued by Hurriyat (M) while expressing concern over the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on borders said that a dangerous trend has started on the borders in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy and continuous exchange of fire between the armies of India and Pakistan which has caused loss of innocent lives and property on both sides and has forced thousands of people living near the borders to leave their home and hearth and migrate to some safer place.
Terming it as most unfortunate and painful statement said the meeting stressed on the urgent need to restore dialogue and channels of communication between the two hostile neighbors India and Pakistan and take immediate steps to deescalate the war like situation on LoC and borders which is causing death and suffering to people in both sides and is leading to their forced migration.
“There is no other way to resolution of issues between the two neighbors except through deliberations and dialogue. The main cause of all this hostility that is draining both the nations and pitting them against each other making them pawns in the hands of global powers that are using this hostility to further their own interests, is the unresolved Kashmir dispute. And both nations have no choice other than to address it and the sooner the better for all in the region,” statement quoting the Hurriyat members said, adding: “The main stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute, the will and aspirations of the people of Kashmir will have to be addressed and sincere dialogue among the three-India, Pakistan and Kashmiris provides the best opportunity to that end.”
Statement quoting the Hurriyat members in the meeting said status quo and lingering of the issue will only escalate the cost for all the stakeholders and will not change anything on the ground.
Statement said the meeting expressed “serious concern over the unending bloodshed, killing of innocents, harassment of youth, frequent searches in every nook and corner of Valley and the oppression unleashed by the government forces under the patronage of ruling regime” stating that history is witness that no genuine struggle can be crushed through military might.
Statement said the meeting observed that no amount of suppression or oppression can force the people of Kashmir to give up their struggle.
“Kashmir is a political and human issue which needs to be resolved through a meaningful dialogue in accordance with wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” statement quoting hurriyat members said, adding “the meeting discussed the sad incident of last night that took place at amalgam’s senior leader Fazul Haq Qureshi’s residence and expressed serious concern over it”.
Statement said the deliberations of the meeting remained inconclusive and “it was decided to continue the same in the next meeting of the amalgam”.
