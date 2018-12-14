Hurriyat (M) pays tributes to slain Sopore militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Hurriyat Conference (M) while paying tributes to two armed youth Owais Ahmed Bhat and Tariq Ahmed Dar who were killed in an encounter at Brath Kalan Sopore, stated that the sacrifices of youth are giving a new impetus to the ongoing freedom struggle.
Hurriyat (M) spokesman in a statement said, “While as ultimate repression is on to push the youth to the wall but the fact remains that New Delhi by displaying the military might can’t break the resolve of people of Kashmir neither can the international community be kept in dark for long now.”
Meanwhile, on the directions of Hurriyat (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a delegation comprising Abdur Rashid Untoo, Abdul Majeed Wani, Ghulam Nabi Najar and Ghulam Hassan Mir visited the residences of teenage militant youth who were killed in Mujgund encounter –Mudasir Parray and Saqib Bilal Sheikh at Hanjin , Bandipora to express solidarity with the families of slain youth.
On the occasion, Mirwaiz spoke to the parents of slain Mudasir and Saqib and expressed his solidarity and heartfelt condolences with them.
Mirwaiz paid tributes to the both teenage militants and assured their parents that their sacrifices won't go in vain.
He also spoke to the owners of nearly half a dozen houses blown up by forces during the Mujgund encounter and termed the forces action as “an open display of worst state terrorism”.
Mirwaiz assured the families members that entire Kashmiri nation was with them in this hour of testing time.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat (M) spokesman strongly condemned the continuous arrest of dozens of Hurriyat leaders and activists, stating that these oppressive measures can’t break the resolve of resistance camp and instead will further strengthen their resolve to fight for the resolution of the vexed issue of Kashmir.
The spokesman said that the Hurriyat leaders that include Muhammad Shafi Khan, Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad, Peer Ghulam Nabi, Ghulam Qadir Beig, Farooq Ahmed Saudagar, and Muhammad Sidiq visited the residence of incarcerated leader Farooq Ahmed Dar (Bita Karate) on the demise of his mother at Shutrashahi.
The delegation conveyed the condolence message of Mirwaiz and prayed for the departed soul.
The delegation also visited the Ganderbal to condole the demise of the sister of Muhammad Amin who is the wife of Assadullah Rather. The delegation offered special Fateh prayers on the occasion. KNS