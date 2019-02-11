Hurriyat (M) pays tributes to Kulgam militants

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Sunday paid tributes to five militants killed in an encounter with the government forces at Kellam area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir—stating that the youth of Kashmir are sacrificing their precious lives a consequence of arrogance of an oppressor who controls a land and its people through force, refusing to give the people their rightful right to self-determination.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (M) said to forge unity and to remain steadfast is inevitable for protecting and safeguarding the mission of martyrs so that the pious goal for which these youth are offering their precious lives today is realized.
Hurriyat Conference (M) condemned the "oppressive" policies of Government of India visa-a-vis caging the resistance leadership in their homes and police stations barring them from raising their voice against oppression and for resolution of the dispute in a peaceful democratic manner. Hurriyat (M) said "GoI has to acknowledge that Kashmir was a political and humanitarian issue which has to be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of its people and military might would never resolve the issue," adding, "people of Kashmir want a peaceful resolution through Right to self-determination and tripartite dialogue to forge peace in the region."