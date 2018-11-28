 Hurriyat (M) pays tribute to Waris, Reyaz, Shakir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 27:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Tuesday paid tributes to three militants killed in two separate gunfights in Redwani area of Kulgam and Tral in Pulwama district— Waris Ahmed Malik of Arwani, Reyaz Ahmed Makroo of Qaimoh, and Shakir Hassan Dar.
Hurriyat (M) spokesman in a statement said that the youth of Kashmir are sacrificing their lives for a great and sacred cause and “it is our collective responsibility to protect these great sacrifices.”
He said that it’s high time that the people of Kashmir stay united and show steadfastness towards the mission for which young boys are spilling their hot blood.
“Under a well-planned strategy, the Kashmir’s land is turned red with the blood of young boys every day and that there is no denying the fact that this all is being done under a planned genocide wherein youth are the primary target,” he said.
The spokesman said that almost every day, people are shouldering the coffins of their young ones while as there is the ultimate level of fear prevailing everywhere in Kashmir especially in South Kashmir districts where people have been left at the mercy of forces.
He said people are losing their dear ones while as houses are being blown up with high-end explosives used by the forces.
The spokesman said the level of ultimate fear looms large in every nook and corner of Kashmir and this all is being done to force the people of Kashmir and the resistance leadership into a submission.
He said, “Kashmir is a well-acknowledged dispute at the global level and GoI is trying using ultimate military might to change the nature of disputed status of the issue but time is a witness that all efforts to crush a genuine struggle across the globe have failed and that the peoples’ will has always prevailed.”
The spokesman said that the solution to the Kashmir issue lies either in implementing UN resolutions or through tripartite dialogue with the active participation of people of Kashmir on board.
Meanwhile, the spokesman strongly condemned the arrest of senior APHC leader Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and disallowing him to carry out his political activities terming it “highly undemocratic”. (KNS)