Hurriyat (M) pays tribute to slain militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid tributes to slain militants Sabzar Sofi and Asif Gojri who were killed in a gunfight at Nowgam on Wednesday.
In a statement Mirwaiz said “each day we are losing educated youth to the obduracy and arrogance of New Delhi who does not want to resolve the Kashmir dispute but instead resorts to subjugation and repression, forcing our youth to a path of armed resistance and martyrdom.”
Mirwaiz strongly condemned the use of force against mourners carrying the bodies of the “martyrs” when “bullets, pellets and tear gas canisters were fired upon them at Sangam.” He said it is the height of inhumanity and cruelty.