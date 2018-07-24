Hurriyat (M) pays tribute to slain Khudwani militants

‘Youth sacrificing lives for Kashmir cause’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 23:
Hurriyat Conference (M) Monday paid tributes to three militants killed in an encounter at KhudwaniKulgam, stating that “youth are sacrificing their lives for the great and sacred Kashmir cause and it’s the collective responsibility of the people and the resistance leadership to protect and to take the ongoing movement to its logical end”.
Hurriyat (M) spokesman in a statement said: “Instead of resolving the vexed Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of people, New Delhi is banking on its military might to suppress the popular sentiment.”
The spokesman said that using military might to crush the “popular people’s sentiments have never succeeded as witnessed in various global struggles and that people of Kashmir irrespective of their age and gender are fully committed towards the ongoing movement and are offering sacrifices of every nature to achieve their birthright”.
He said people of Kashmir have been bearing brunt of “Delhi’s oppression and fighting it with courage and patience”.
He expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri and non-local prisoners languishing in Central Jail Srinagar who he said according to media reports are being denied basic medical aid and not produced before the courts.
He termed the move as “sheer political vendetta”.
The amalgam spokesman urged the world right bodies and organizations fighting for prisoners’ rights “to visit all the prisons in Jammu and Kashmir and outside the State to take firsthand account of the ill-treatment meted out to Kashmiri prisoners”.
The spokesman also termed the GoI’s decision of barring the entry of foreign journalists into Kashmir as another oppressive step aimed at hiding the exact ground realities.
The move, spokesman said also tantamount “to keep the world community in dark about the people’s sentiment, aspirations and the struggle for genuine cause in Kashmir”.
He said that move about keeping the entry of foreign journalist into the Kashmir subject to the clearance of security agencies amounts to censorship and the step is highly dictatorial in nature. He said the move to make foreign journalists go through security clearance before entering into Kashmir indicates towards a bigger plot.
The spokesman said that “ban on the entry of foreign journalists into Kashmir comes close on the heels of government’s decision of banning 30 news and religious channels”.
Meanwhile, the spokesman expressed condolence over the demise of Muhammad Shafi Shah, the uncle of incarcerated leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, who is languishing in Delhi’s Tihar jail.