Hurriyat (M) leader Hilal War detained by police in Srinagar

Senior Hurriyat (M) leader Hilal Ahmad War was detained from his residence in Srinagar on Thursday.
A police party, a spokesman said, raided War’s residence at Maisuma area of the city and detained him.
His arrest comes in connection with the Joint Resistance Leadership’s to observe human rights week from December 3 to December 9 to highlight rights violations in Kashmir.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has urged the people to hold candlelight and torch processions.