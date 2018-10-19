Hurriyat (M) lashes out at govt on Jamia lockdown, old town restrictions

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
All Parties Hurriyat Conference Friday lashed out at government on imposing restrictions in old town for third consecutive day and locking down of historic Jamia Masjid for second time this month.
APHC in a statement said that the government was hurting the religious sentiments of thousands of people across the Valley by disallowing the congregational prayers on second consecutive Friday.
The statement further said that Hurriyat denounces continuous house arrest of APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. It read “Hurriyat strongly denounces the continuous house confinement of APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq there by barring him from carrying out his social, religious and political activities” and termed the confinement as “utter frustration on part of the authorities and sheer vendetta.”
