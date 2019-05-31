Hurriyat (M) hails OIC over pitching for dialogue between India, Pakistan

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing grief and anguish over yet another killing of civilian Sajjad Ahmed Paray in Shopian by the government forces, Hurriyat Conference (M) said that the use of brute force on protestors is highly undemocratic, unjustified and uncalled for.

Paying tributes to slain Sajad, Hurriyat Conference (M) said that such killing of Kashmiri’s and the iron-fist policy adopted by the rulers pushes Kashmiri educated youth to the path of armed resistance, leading to disastrous consequences for them.

Hurriyat (M) said that the use of live ammunition including lethal pellets and tear gas shells on protestors in South Kashmir’s Shopian district left over 200 youth seriously and grievously injured while the use of pellets has left scores of youth with grave injuries to their eyes which is highly condemnable.

It said that GoI through lakhs of its forces present in South Kashmir has turned it into a military barrack where the blood of people is flowing on a daily basis. Hurriyat said that the new Govt in India should change this policy.

Hurriyat Conference (M) termed the statement made by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Dr. Youfus Bin-Ahmed Al-Uthaman on Kashmir situation as the factual depiction of the ground reality and welcomed it.

Hurriyat (M) said that at the session held at Mecca, the OIC Secretary General while addressing the OIC led contact group on Kashmir, rightly stated that the ongoing struggle in Kashmir should not be linked with terrorism but be viewed as a legitimate struggle. Hurriyat Conference (M) while welcoming the OIC Secretary General’s speech wherein he also stated that Kashmir issue was on top of the OIC’s agenda and the forum was keen to see the dispute being resolved in the backdrop of its historical perspective.

Hurriyat Conference (M) hailed the suggestion put forth by the OIC Secretary General wherein he suggested India and Pakistan to start a sustained dialogue for the resolution of Kashmir issue, something that Hurriyat has always been advocating.