Hurriyat (M) greets people on advent of Rabi-ul -Awal

Srinagar:
Extending his warm greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah on the arrival of Islamic month, Rabi-ul -Awal, Hurriyat (M) Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged people to follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and to make it the way of living.
The spokesman said that it was on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, Prophet (SAW) was born and with his birth he brought a revolution in human thinking, faith, civilization and culture which did not only change the lives of the people but altered the geography of the world.
In his message to the Muslims of the world in general and those living in Jammu Kashmir in particular, Mirwaiz said, Muslims instead of doing lip service in expressing their love and devotion for The Last Messenger of Allah (S) need to follow his teachings in letter and spirit and implement them in all sphere of their lives.
Paying tributes to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Mirwaiz said, the religion of Islam and Muslims were facing conspiracies today being hatched by imperial and Zionist powers can only be countered by following the teachings of Islam, Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the holy book of Quran in letter and spirit. Mirwaiz has prayed to the Almighty Allah to make all of us better Muslims and love our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) with more passion and dedication. On the occasion of Khawaja Digar, the congregational Asar prayers offered at revered shrine of Khwaja Naqshband (RA) at Khawaja Bazar on 3 Rabi-ul-Awal (Monday), Mirwaiz will deliver a sermon after Zuhr (afternoon) prayers wherein he will shed life on the Prophet (SAW) life and the autobiography of Khajwa Sahib (RA).