Hurriyat (M) expresses shock over ‘bone-chilling’ details

March 23, 2019 |

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Friday expressed shock and anguish over bone-chilling details of torture and assault inflicted upon, Rizwan Pandit, a young school teacher of Awantipora—resulting in his custodial death.

“Such inhuman killings are intolerable in Kashmir,” Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

APHC also expressed deep sorrow at the death of 11-year-old Atif—saying that the “loss of life due to the conflict is rising each day.”

The Hurriyat said that Imams and Khateebs all across Kashmiri raised their voice against the brutal murder of young school principal Rizwan and the ongoing arrest spree in the Valley after congregational prayers while at many people came out of Masjids, shrines, Imam Baras and registered their protest against such acts.

The Hurriyat strongly denouncing barring Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid for the third Friday in the ongoing month and caging its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence since last night a move that has hurt the religious sentiments of thousands of people as Jamia Masjid has been the spiritual and religious epicenter of people of Kashmir for the past several decades.

The Hurriyat spokesperson said large numbers of forces were deployed outside the Jamia Masjid since morning and all roads leading to sealed with rolls of concertina wires to ensure nobody reaches the Masjid.

The Hurriyat denounced the ongoing crackdown and a fresh wave of crackdowns, mass arrests, slapping of PSAs, shifting separatist leaders to outside jails—alleging that the “measures can’t break the resolve of people and leadership.”

The Hurriyat reiterated that Kashmir was a political and humanitarian issue that needs to be resolved through sustained dialogue and not by resorting to military might and oppression. The Hurriyat condemned the use of live bullets and pellets against the protestors in Shopian.