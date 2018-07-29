Hurriyat (M) expresses concern over CASOs, arrests

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 28:
APHC (M) Saturday denounced the “heavy deployment of forces in various parts of Kashmir and the subsequent search and frisking operation as well as harassing entire population under the garb of utilizing special powers”.
APHC (M) spokesman in his statement said at Hajin, Sonawari the number of forces personnel has been doubled while as dozens of new bunkers have been constructed in the area after which local population is feeling insecure.
He said that local people are also feeling terrified because of the nocturnal raids.
The spokesman termed the “increased footprints of forces” in Hajin as highly condemnable.
The spokesman also condemned the continuous imposition of curfew in South Kashmir's Anantnag town where he said normal life of people has come to a standstill due strict curfew. The spokesman castigated forces “for having vandalized properties of local masses in Bijbehara under the garb of search operations”.
The spokesman termed the sudden crackdown in the commercial hub Lal Chowk and Batamaloo as a fresh ploy “to instill fear among the masses and the trader fraternity”.
The spokesman said: “The unabated human rights violation in every nook and corner of Kashmir stands as an eye opener for the international community and it's high time for the world bodies to take serious note of rights abuses in the Valley.”